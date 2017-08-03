Lena Dunham Overheard Airline Employees Having a "Transphobic Talk" and Called Them Out on Twitter

Lena Dunham isn’t here for hate.

On Wednesday the actress and proud activist took to Twitter to call attention to comments she says she heard two flight attendants make.

She first chronicled a four-hour flight delay.

Time has stopped at airport. Man is viciously gnawing fruits snacks after calling the gate attendant a bitch. Lord of the FLIGHTS get it!? pic.twitter.com/9nXAuiqdsR — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

To the woman who just yelled "I hate this plane and I have to shit!" I worship and fear you — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

But once on board, she immediately tagged American Airlines in a tweet and explained what she witnessed. “Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk,” she wrote. “At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity."

Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz shit happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

Of course, it didn’t end there.

Dunham later contacted the airline directly via direct message on Twitter. “I heard 2 female attendants walking talking about how trans kids are a trend they’d never accept a trans child and transness is gross. I think it reflects badly on uninformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on,” she wrote, adding, “What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice.”

Well this night just keeps evolving pic.twitter.com/gYfXadYBUH — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 3, 2017

The folks behind the airline’s social media replied almost immediately, asking her for further details, and informing Dunham of their plan. “We’re passing this along to our team to review,” they wrote.

Though she received negative replies to her tweets, others came to her support, praising her the fact that she vocalized the issue.

Thanks for sending in this complaint - so important. — Joshua M. Ferguson (@joshuamferguson) August 3, 2017

thank you. ❤️🌈 — Anna Jean (@AnnaJean_N) August 3, 2017

AMEN. — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) August 3, 2017

A celeb using her star power to defend the rights of others? We dig it.