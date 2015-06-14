Refresh Your Home with Lemlem x Anthropologie Collaboration's Summery Wares

We’ve loved Liya Kebede’s Lemlem line, which is produced by traditional weavers in her native Ethiopia, since the brand’s inception in 2007. Now the indie do-good brand is branching out with a new collaboration with Anthropologie, featuring lustworthy products for the home including striped napkins, shower curtains and scented candles wrapped in bright textiles. “We wanted this collection to epitomize summer, reflecting the sun and bright happy colors,” says Kebede. “We are known for our neons and signature stripes, so we were very excited for the opportunity to create our dream home collection which is perfect for any beach house.” Kebede’s eclectic pattern mixes make otherwise ordinary products feel special and considered. “That felt like a natural direction to capture the colors and vibrancy of Africa,” she explains. Mission accomplished!

