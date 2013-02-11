Lela Rose's Jean-Michel Cazabat Runway Shoes: Sketch to Reality

A new collection at Lela Rose did not just mean new clothes—the designer teamed up with Jean-Michel Cazabat on new shoes, too! Inspired by Rose's "airy, magical, and mystical" fairytale theme this season, Cazabat created two silhouettes, a pump and a sandal. "The pump is about seduction, it's open on the side where you can see the arch of the foot and has the nice detail of a crisscross strap in the back," he told InStyle.com backstage after the show. "The sandal has an asymmetric shape and a nice ankle strap—of course, it’s sexy." Cazabat also promised that the shoes would be available in his stores come fall—add them to your wish list now!

Update! They're now available to shop on Shopbop for $295.Plus, see more Fashion Week news!

MORE:• Celebrities at Fashion Week• InStyle's Fashion Week Instagrams• Lela Rose's Inauguration Moment