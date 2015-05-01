Designer Lela Rose Shares 4 Genius Tips for Dressing a Plus-Size Figure

Lela Rose knows how to dress women. All women. So when the time came to capture the essence of her feminine silhouettes and translate it to her spring 2015 plus-size capsule for Lane Bryant, it wasn’t a concept that was out of her scope.

“All women want to look beautiful and feel their best. There aren’t many differences for dressing plus sized women—flattering shapes work well on everyone," the designer tells InStyle. "My mantra is­­: Great fashion should be available at every size and price point. This collaboration gave me a chance to do just that."

We caught up with the designer at her NYC launch for the retailer to find out her best advice for dressing a fuller figure.

1. Show Some Skin

"One of the most flattering ways to dress is to think of the collarbone, neck, and shoulders. Show them off! It’s such a beautiful part of a woman’s body, and it brings attention to your face, to you. I think this is actually my favorite tip. Consider pieces that draw the eye up. If you’re deciding between color for your top or bottom, go with the top. I love the citrus lace peplum piece [$98, lanebryant.com]."

2. Introduce Pretty Colors

"When I began to study the market, I found a lot of blacks, navys, and grays, and I couldn’t figure out why! There’s something about color that is much more welcoming than basic black. I knew I wanted to bring my use of color, texture, and print from my ready-to-wear collection. My favorite dress is the white-and-pink ombré dress [$79; lanebryant.com]. The colors lay on the body in such a beautiful way, and it has a great silhouette."

3. Flaunt Your Shape

"Ruching can be such an elegant way of highlighting curves. If a piece, such as a dress, has adjustable ruching on both sides, try letting one side loose. It highlights your curves and creates a flattering drape. We do this a lot in ready-to-wear. It just goes to show that all women know what they want and they know what looks good. Size is not a factor."

4. Use Belts Wisely

"Belting a full dress or top at the waist can be a tricky feat. It can definitely fall in the wrong place and create an unflattering look. It’s important to remember a great silhouette. A belt should help complete the look, not compete with it."

