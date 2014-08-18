Lela Rose is Bringing Her Whimsical Touch to a Lane Bryant Summer Collection

Hot off the heels of Lane Bryant’s first-ever designer collaboration with Isabel Toledo (their second co-collection was just released) and a lingerie deal with Sophie Theallet, the plus-size retailer has announced another exciting fashion partnership with Lela Rose.

Known for giving refined silhouettes a whimsical twist in the creations for her namesake label, Rose adds brilliant color and handcrafted details to her perennially pretty dresses and ladylike separates. Her limited-edition line for Lane Bryant will be covered in the designer's signature prints—including the water color–inspired pattern above—and will feature day-to-dinner frocks in vibrant colors and easy, fun styles.

"I am thrilled to be working with Lane Bryant on this collaboration," Rose says of the year-long deal. "Designing apparel women can feel confident and beautiful in has been a long-standing pillar of the Lela Rose brand, and we are looking forward to bringing our designs to Lane Bryant’s inspiring base of customers."

Look for the Lela Rose Exclusively for Lane Bryant collection in select Lane Bryant stores and on lanebryant.com in summer 2015.

