Leighton Meester's Top 5 Fall Style Tips

We can't get enough of Leighton Meester's style on and off the Gossip Girl set! The actress is the face of Lovestruck, Vera Wang's new perfume, so we caught up with her at the launch of the scent to talk fall fashion. "In my regular life I do a lot of really casual, easy clothes," Meester told InStyle.com. "I wear a lot of jeans, leggings, oversize shirts and sweaters." Although her off-duty look is laid-back, Meester did get to go glam for the Lovestruck photo shoot in a Vera Wang gown! "The whole experience was a dream," she said. "The shoot was wonderful, and the dress I wore was actually custom designed for me by Vera. It made me feel like a princess in a fairytale!" Click through our gallery to see Leighton Meester's top 5 style tips for fall!

MORE:• Try On Leighton Meester’s Hairstyles!• Leighton Meester and Duchess Catherine