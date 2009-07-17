Leighton Meester's Sin City Cocktail

PseudoImage/Shooting Star;Courtesy of Rare 120
Bronwyn Barnes
Jul 17, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Before taking the stage at Vegas hot spot Body English for an impromptu three-song performance, Leighton Meester sipped an Ultimat Dill martini at the Hard Rock Hotel's new Rare 120 restaurant. Though it has only been open for a few months, the steakhouse is already known for its signature cocktails, created with seasonal ingredients. The secret to Leighton's Sin City concoction is the homemade Sweet and Sour mix, made with freshly squeezed lime juice and agave nectar.

Ingredients:1 pinch chopped fresh dill3 thinly sliced cucumber slices4 oz. sweet and sour mix1.5 Ultimat Vodka

Directions:In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means "to mash") the dill with 2 slices of cucumber. Add sweet and sour mix and ice and shake until frothy. Strain into a martini glass and float the remaining cucumber slice on top.

