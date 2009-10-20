Leighton Meester's Americana Style

Spotted: Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl looking every bit the all-American collegiate in a navy military-inspired coat, red Anya Hindmarch tote and grey patterned tights! While the Queen B is still struggling to rule NYU, she certainly knows how to dress for the cool. Take a cue from Blair Waldorf and invest in a classic double-breasted navy coat and statement-making red bag this fall—and keep your gams warm in striped, dotted or checkered tights!

• Mulberry Coat, $998; visit theoutnet.com.• Anya Hindmarch bag, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.• See more Gossip Girl style.