Leighton Meester Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are reportedly expecting their first child!

Over the weekend, the Gossip Girl star was spotted leaving lunch in Los Angeles with a little extra company in the form of a baby belly. She wore denim skinnies paired with a grey tank top under a navy gingham blouse that highlighted her growing bump.

It's no surprise that we haven't heard a statement announcing the actress's pregnancy, as she has a history of keeping her personal life under wraps. Last year after the news broke that Meester was engaged we quickly learned that she and Brody married in a private ceremony that took place in Northern California. Since the wedding, the pair have managed to keep things low-key.

Hopefully, we'll hear something soon from the duo on their journey into parenthood. Either way, congratulations are in order and we can't wait to meet the little one—of course, when Meester and Brody are ready.

