Leighton Meester Is Completely Unrecognizable with Her New Hair Color

If you were a teen in the mid-2000s, Blair Waldorf's hair accessory collection probably inspired your own. Still, 10 years since Gossip Girl first aired, it's impossible to think of Leighton Meester without her character's signature chestnut-brown hair and headband.

That's all about to change once you see Meester's new hair color. Although the actress is naturally blonde and famously dyed her hair brown to land her role as the Upper Eastsider, she's never gone platinum—until now.

Meester visited the Nexxus Salon in New York yesterday where colorist Aura Friedman took her to an icy platinum blonde shade. "With Leighton’s very fairy-like features, I wanted a softer platinum that would complement her features, and not take over," Friedman said of Meester's shade in a statement.

While platinum may be one of spring's biggest hair color trends, going from brunette to blonde can be extremely rough on your hair. Friedman prevented damage from Meester's six-hour coloring process by treating her hair with Nexxus' Keraphix Reconstructing Protein Treatment ($12; target.com) and Masque ($4; target.com). Both products replace lost keratin proteins (the building blocks of hair), and the treatment alone can reverse a years-worth of damage.

Considering many celebs opt for a wig instead of committing to a dramatic hair change, we're hoping this is just the first of many bold looks that Meester is up for trying. Our inner-teens are hoping the headbands make a comeback.