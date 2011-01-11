Leighton Meester Models for Missoni

Leighton Meester is off to a banner year. First, her role in Country Strong garnered her glowing reviews, Gossip Girl returns in less than two weeks, and, today she became the face of Missoni, appearing in the label's spring 2011 campaign (right) smiling atop a rocking horse. Does this mean she'll wear Missoni when she's takes the stage at the Golden Globes this Sunday to present an award? We'll see. In the meantime, click through the gallery to see Leighton Meester's memorable Missoni looks on the red carpet.

