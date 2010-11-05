Leighton Meester to Front Vera Wang's New Fragrance

Attention Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester is the face of a new Vera Wang fragrance. Though the perfume doesn't hit stores until next summer, the photos are being shot this weekend in Manhattan by photographer Carter Smith. "I am so thrilled to have Leighton as the face of our new fragrance. Her beauty, talent, and spirit will inspire all the young women that I hope will enjoy this passionate, young fragrance, " Vera Wang said in a statement. We can't wait to see (and smell) the finished product!