Watch Mom-to-Be Leighton Meester's Sweet "Lovefool" Cover

Leighton Meester, who is expecting with her first baby with husband Adam Brody, is revving up her music career. The actress and singer performed a cover of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans for the latest installment in The A.V. Club's A.V. Undercover​ series—and it will make you miss the '90s and bring back fond memories of Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet.

In the session, which took place earlier this year, Meester offers a sweet and soulful rendition of the 1996 hit song. While you may know her best as the snobby but hysterical Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, Meester has showcased her vocal abilities in several ways in the past: Her debut album, Heartstrings, came out last year, Cobra Starship featured her on "Good Girls Gone Bad" in 2009, and also sang in the 2011 film Country Strong with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Watch Meester's cover here:

