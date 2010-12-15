Leighton Meester: Country Strong Influenced My Songwriting

Leighton Meester may play a beauty queen-turned-singer alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Tim McGraw in the upcoming movie Country Strong, but the Gossip Girl star admitted that a country music career isn't in her immediate future. "I’m definitely not coming out with a country album any time soon," Meester (in Christian Dior) told us last night at the film's Los Angeles premiere. "But I enjoy it. This is different than anything I’ve done. It’s definitely influenced my style of songwriting." Her country music superstar co-star Tim McGraw played a huge role: "We sat down for hours and talked about everything," the 24-year-old said of McGraw. "He was my mentor in the movie and in real life, too." Meester, who signed a record contract with Universal last April, sings a cover of "Words I Couldn't Say" by Rascal Flatts on the movie's soundtrack.

MORE:• Gwyneth Paltrow on her role in Country Strong

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf