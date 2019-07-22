Leighton Meester Is Channeling Blair Waldorf With Her New Hair Color

Image zoom Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

With the recent news of a Gossip Girl reboot and padded headbands currently trending, this summer is bringing all of the early 2000s nostalgia. Following the buzz that a new set of elite Upper East Siders are coming to TV, it seems like Leighton Meester is reminiscing about her role as Blair Waldorf, queen of the Upper East Side.

The actress just dyed her hair a rich, chestnut-brown color that makes her look exactly like Waldorf. Celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson shared Meester's new hair on Instagram. And the new color wasn't the only change. Celebrity hairstylist Desiree Leilani Gomez trimmed the actress' bob and styled it in loose waves.

Since saying goodbye to the Upper East Side, Meester has been every shade of blonde from icy platinum to most recently, dirty blonde. And she isn't the only celeb channeling her on-screen, early-aughts persona this summer. Miley Cyrus revisited her iconic Hanna Montana look by dyeing her hair blonde and getting bangs and extensions, and Hilary Duff's piece-y bangs have a total Lizzie McGuire vibe.

RELATED: Leighton Meester Is Completely Unrecognizable With Her New Hair Color

VIDEO: This Epic Gossip Girl Reunion Will Take You Back

Meanwhile, The O.C.'s once bad early-aughts outfits are actually kind of good again. Maybe Mischa Barton will be the next '00s TV star to revisit the beauty look of their iconic character. Remember Marissa Cooper's side-part, face-framing layers, and beachy texture? That suddenly feels very summer 2019.