Leighton Meester: Bad Girls Get the Best Clothes

At the Gotham Independent Film Awards, we caught up with Leighton Meester to talk--what else?--fashion! Considering she stirs up her fair share of drama on Gossip Girl, challenges Gwyneth Paltrow in next month's Country Strong and goes a bit psychotic in next year's The Roommate, we had to ask: Do bad girls get better clothes? "In my experience, yes. In The Roommate, I play a little over-the-edge bad girl and she has a pretty good wardrobe," she told us. Meester also spilled about her Country Strong co-star Gwyneth Paltrow: "She's gorgeous without any makeup on and she comes to set at 5 a.m. looking really hot which is really great. She's super down-to-earth and makes dirty jokes. She's just a cool chick."

—With reporting by Nakisha Williams