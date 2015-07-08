Here's Your Chance to Raid Leighton Meester's Closet

Leighton Meester has landed herself the trifecta—she has single-handedly fused stardom, fashion, and philanthropy with one swift motion. The Gossip Girl actress has partnered up with eBay, a digital auction house platform and e-commerce site, to auction off her personal items to benefit Many Hopes, an organization with the long-term mission to eliminate corruption and poverty.

From now until July 16, you're able to bid on her extensive collection of designer duds, which range from cool knee-high lace Christian Louboutin boots to a pristine Calvin Klein Collection little white dress. And it's not limited to just fashion. She's also selling autographed tour posters and her 2008, 2009, and 2010 Teen Choice Awards surfboards (which start at $1,000 each).

We may never be able to actually raid Blair Waldorf's closet, but this sure is as close as it gets. Start bidding now at ebay.com.

