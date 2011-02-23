Leifsdottir's First Collection of Shoes Now Available

Leifsdottir, a luxury brand owned by the same company as Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, debuted its first shoe collection this month. “So much passion went into designing this collection,” said Leifsdottir designer Johanna Uurasjarvi (inset) of the Scandinavian-inspired lineup. “Designing a comfortable yet beautiful shoe requires time and patience. It’s also very rewarding, as a shoe is really a small piece of sculpture.” As for the shoes (one style shown) Uurasjarvi said it’s a natural extension of the collection. “Our footwear has a distinct look and makes a chic accent to many of this season’s key looks—wide-leg trousers, long dresses and skirts.” The debut Leifsdottir footwear collection is available now for $225 to $350 at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's.

