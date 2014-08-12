Legs for Days! Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Stems in Short Shorts

Time and time again, we find ourselves asking the same question—how does Jennifer Lopez continue to look so good? The 45-year-old singer showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of navy L'Agence zipper shorts, which she paired with a navy long-sleeved blouse while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Lopez finished off the look with nude Casadei pumps, a chunky pendant necklace, and a pair of sunnies.

It seems that Jenny from the Block loves to show off her slender limbs, and who can blame her? Lopez opted for another short ensemble at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards, where she was a presenter. For the event, she donned an emerald green lace dress with long sleeves by Elie Saab along with Neil Lane diamonds.

Love Jennifer Lopez? The American Idol judge is up for the title of top social TV star in InStyle’s SMAs, along with Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham, and Sofia Vergara. Vote for your favorite social TV star now!