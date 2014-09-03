Learn the Super Cool Belted Scarf Trick Straight from the Runway with Our GIF Tutorial!

Burberry Prorsum's fall runway was one of the highlights of the entire season—not only for Christopher Bailey's incredible designs and stunning fall palette, but also for its unique styling. We loved the way that the supermodels (yes, supermodels—we're talking to you, Cara) strutted down the runway in multicolored scarfs, but styled with a twist. Instead of simply tying their scarfs around their necks, the ladies let the long, chiffon scarfs hang totally loose, then wore a belt on top of the scarf, rather than underneath it.

While we loved Burberry's use of a ton of print and color mixing, in the real world, our tip is to find a belt with some neutrals and one brighter color, then tying a thin belt in a complementary neutral (like navy)around the scarf. You want your scarf to be thin, like cashmere or chiffon, so it doesn't bunch when worn underneath the belt.

