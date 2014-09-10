Learn the Pros and Cons of Dating Britney Spears from Britney Herself

From her Las Vegas show to the release of her lingerie and sleepwear collection (which debuted at this year's New York Fashion Week), Britney Spears is one seriously hardworking woman in showbiz. But that doesn't mean the pop princess can't make time for love. In fact, Spears made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (much to the delight of the studio audience, who gave the singer a standing ovation) to participate in a segment called "The Pros and Cons of Dating Britney Spears."

The newly single Spears—who looked sleek and sexy in a plunging Rhea Costa jumpsuit—read off the con side of the list, which included jokes that she's really more of a Letterman watcher than a Fallon fan. Proving herself to be quite the good sport, the superstar even let Fallon sign her up for the Tinder dating app. (Hey, maybe she'll run into Dave Franco there!)

Check out the entire awesome moment below, and you'll definitely want to stick around until the end when Spears drops a well-timed "It's Britney, bitch."

