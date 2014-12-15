Learn How to Make Your Coffee Bulletproof with This Handy GIF Tutorial

We're the first to admit that it can be alarming to order a latte, check the calorie count, and realize it borders on that of a Big Mac. But don't skip out on that addictive, creamy taste just yet: It turns out rich coffee drinks might not be as bad for you as you think—if they’re loaded with the right kind of fats. Shailene Woodley and Jimmy Fallon are among two of the Hollywood hard-hitters who jumpstart their day with Bulletproof Coffee, a blend of good old-fashioned grounds and a generous slice of grass-fed butter. Not only does the drink make you feel energized and focused, but it also gets rid of body fat and increases muscle mass: The fat from the butter counteracts the coffee’s acidity, which curbs cravings and heightens brain activity, according to Dr. Frank Lipman, author of The New Health Rules ($14; amazon.com). Read on to see our step-by-step GIF guide to creating this genius cup of joe for yourself:

Directions

1. Start with 1 cup of boiling water and pour it over 2 1/2 heaping tablespoons of freshly ground Bulletproof Upgraded Coffee beans.

2. Add 1 tablespoon grass-fed, unsalted butter (and an optional 1-2 tablespoons of MCT oil).

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

3. Mix in a blender for 20 seconds until the drink is frothy and resembles a creamy latte.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

4. Take a sip and enjoy!

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

(Bulletproof Upgraded Coffee Beans; $19/12 oz., Williams-Sonoma Porcelain Coffee Mug; $22 for set of four, Le Creuset Tea Kettle; $90, NutriBullet Rx Blender; $200)

For more from tips and tricks on how to better yourself for the New Year, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

–Reporting by Christina Shanahan