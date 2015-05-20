Learn How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Like a Pro 

May is National Sleep Month, and so all month long, we’ll be reviewing products and offering tips with the aim of helping you create a zzz-inducing den of zen. Sweet dreams!

How many of you know how to fold a fitted sheet? OK, now how many of you can actually do it well? With the help of our friends at Savoir Beds, we created these two GIFs to help you get your tricky-to-fold sheets into a square that’s as neat and precise as the day you pulled them out of the packaging.

Method 1

Your bed is the perfect place to try this method, as a it requires a flat surface. Having a partner assist makes it a breeze.

Courtney Dudley

1. Flatten out your sheet onto the bed to form a rectangle, with the elastic edges on top.

2. Fold the sheet in half: Grab the two outer corners of one side of the sheet, and match them to the opposite side, tucking them into the corners. Reposition the folded sheet so that it’s flat.

3. Starting with the curved long edge, fold the sheet into crisp thirds.

4. Starting with the side closest to you, fold the strip into neat squares.

5. Voilà!

RELATED: 7 Easy Tricks to Try Today So You Sleep Better Tonight

Method 2

Here’s a standing method to try. When you’re stacking the corners, make sure you’re moving in a clockwise motion. Bonus: You’ll get a mini arm workout from this one!

Courtney Dudley

1. Tuck your hands into two adjacent corners of the sheet (one on each side). Tuck one corner into the other, matching the seams.

2. Continue matching up all the corners into one, working in a clockwise motion. Be careful that the rest of the sheet is not getting twisted along the way.

3. You should now have a rectangle in a manageable size, with all the elastic edges and corners stacked on top of each other. Starting with the curved long edge, fold the sheet into crisp thirds.

4. Starting with the side closest to you, fold the strip into neat squares.

5. Voilà!

RELATED: How to Find the Perfect Place to Rest Your Head