Learn How to Belt for Your Body Type from the First Ladies of Fashion

Michelle Obama (in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Givenchy belt) and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (in Dior) joined their husbands in Normandy, France this weekend clad in similar white dresses accessorized with the chicest must-have of the summer, bold belts. The two style icons, both geniuses at dressing for their body type, showed us the perfect way to pull together a look and flatter your figure with a strategically picked-and-placed cincher. Triangle-shape body types like Obama should opt for wide, tonal-colored belts worn at the natural waistline to draw attention to the slender upper body. If you are a rectangular shape like Bruni-Sarkozy, go for contrast-colored skinny belts to create the illusion of a curvier figure.

• Cream belt, Stella McCartney, $495; at net-a-porter.com.• Black belt, French Connection, $68; at frenchconnection.com.• See more style tips for your body type

