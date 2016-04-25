LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary in a Barely-There Bikini

LeAnn Rimes is showing off her hard-earned bikini bod in a major way. On Monday, the country singer snapped a seaside Instagram shot of herself and a girlfriend looking seriously fit on the beach. Clearly enjoying her vacation time with friends to celebrate her and husband Eddie Cibrian’s 5-year wedding anniversary, the songstress smiled brightly and captioned the photo: “Best Beach Babies!!”

In the photo (below), Rimes is wearing a crocheted bikini by Anna Kosturova. Turning sideways to show off her best assets, the singer looked like a ten out of ten, leaving us to wonder about her stay-fit secrets. Because, clearly, the girl is doing something right!

Best Beach Babies!! @lizyred @annakosturova #vacation #sun @theminimaleanimale #beach A photo posted by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Apr 23, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

This wasn't the only noteworthy bikini moment of the vacation. Since Saturday, Rimes's been busy sharing photos via social media of her anniversary trip. From cute couple moments to gal-pal selfies, see for yourself in photos below.

Happy Times! @jprensena thx for the pic #sun #vacation #hubby #allsmiles A photo posted by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Apr 24, 2016 at 2:32pm PDT