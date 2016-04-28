Léa Seydoux Nails Her First Campaign for Louis Vuitton

Four months after French actress Léa Seydoux was officially introduced into creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton world, the beauty is following in the footsteps of Alicia Vikander and Michelle Williams as the face of the brand’s latest campaign. Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, Seydoux finds herself dressed in an idyllic selection of Vuitton dresses, miniskirts, cropped jackets, sunglasses, and handbags (the Capucines and City Steamer are on display).

And while her natural glow are enough to marvel over, it’s the shoot’s backdrop that truly wows. For the shoot, Seydoux and her glam squad traveled to Mexico’s Luis Barragan-designed Cuadra San Cristóbal, a ranch that doubles as an architectural gem perfect for capturing breathtaking shots, like the ones seen below.

So how has the Spectre actress enjoyed her time as a Vuitton muse? It appears that the gig comes with ease, considering she’s been regularly stepping out for high-wattage events like the 6th biennial UNICEF Ball in January, and Louis Vuitton’s fall 2016 show in Paris last month.