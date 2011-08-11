Lea Michele's Workout Tips!

While McKinley High may be on summer vacation, Lea Michele and the cast of Glee haven't had a moment to rest. Their month-long Glee Live tour stopped in 13 cities in June and this week they hit the red carpet for the premiere of Glee: The 3D Concert Experience! So how does Michele keep her toned physique with such a demanding schedule? "I'm doing a lot of yoga and I'm trying to eat really well," Michele told us exclusively at a Television Critics Association event. "On the Glee tour it was definitely not pretty. I was working out a lot because we were dancing so much, but you do whatever you can whenever you can." This spring Michele partnered with Nike and trainer Marie Purvis to create a workout fans could do on the go. Watch the video below to hear more about Michele's exercise routine and download the Nike Training Club app on iTunes for a free 15-minute workout with Michele.

[vodpod id=Video.5819362&w=623&h=400&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]