Lea Michele's Touching Message, Evan Rachel Wood Welcomes a Boy, and More

Instagram/msleamichele; Getty Images (2); WireImage; Courtesy Photo; Retna Ltd.
InStyle Staff
Jul 30, 2013 @ 12:12 pm

1. Lea Michele broke her silence about the tragic death of boyfriend Cory Monteith on Instagram. [People]

2. Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell welcomed a baby boy! [THR]

3. Kerry Washington's diet and exercise secrets revealed. [FitSugar]

4. Jessica Simpson's reality competition Fashion Star has been canceled. [The Cut]

5. Go behind-the-scenes at Michelle Williams' shoot for Louis Vuitton. [YouTube]

6. Get ready for more chart-topping gold: Katy Perry announced her new album Prism will debut in November. [HuffPo]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!