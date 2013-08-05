Lea Michele's First Public Appearance, The O.C. Turns 10, and More

startraksphoto.com; Courtesy (3); WireImage; Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Aug 05, 2013 @ 12:15 pm

1. Lea Michele was all smiles as she stepped out for Jamie-Lynn Sigler's baby shower. [People]

2. Happy Birthday to The O.C.! Celebrate by listening to 21 songs that appeared on popular TV show. [HuffPo]

3. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem announced that they named their daughter Luna. [CelebBuzz]

4. Funnymen Jason Sudeikis, Ed Helms, and more parody Mumford & Sons in the band's new music video. [YouTube]

5. A reality television show about street style photographers is in the works. [Fashionista]

6. Juniper Box, a new subscription service, will deliver chocolates and other goodies to help you during that time of the month. [Refinery 29]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!