Lea Michele Just Got Married in the Dress of Our Dreams

It's official: Lea Michele is a married woman!

According to People, the actress wed clothing company president Zandy Reich during an intimate ceremony in Northern California on Saturday. In an exclusive photo obtained by the outlet, Lea looked absolutely stunning in a strapless white gown with a voluminous skirt.

Sporting a natural glow, the Glee alum kept the rest of her beauty look simple, sweeping her hair into a low chignon that allowed her long white veil to elegantly trail behind. Meanwhile, Lea's now-husband Zandy opted for a classic black tux and couldn't help but smile while standing next to his bride.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple said to People. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Back in April, Zandy proposed to Lea with a stunning four-carat engagement ring. Soon after, Lea shared the happy news on Instagram with a classic ring shot, in which she covered her face with the sparkling diamond.

In the months leading up to the big day, the couple looked blissfully in love:

Congratulations to the newlyweds!