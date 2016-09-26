Watch Lea Michele Choose Between Leonardo DiCaprio and Calvin Harris for "Who'd You Rather?" on Ellen

Lea Michele is single and ready to mingle! The 30-year-old actress stopped by Ellen DeGeneres's daytime talk show to chat about the new season of Scream Queens when the issue of her newly single status came up.

"I'm here with Lea Michele and she is single, and alone, and lonely, and desperate," DeGeneres joked before she was interrupted by Michele (who split from fellow actor Robert Buckley this summer).

"Hey, hey, hey, no! I'm doing good. I'm doing good," she corrected with a laugh.

And so the ladies set out to find Michele a new lover with a game of "Who'd You Rather?"

In the first match, DeGeneres asked her to choose between John Stamos, 53, and Taylor Lautner, 24.

"Ah, my friends!" Michele cried when she saw her Scream Queens co-stars on the screen. "I love them both obviously, and they're so handsome. Well, Stamos is probably a little on the older side for me—but I love you, John. So I'm going to go with Taylor," she decided. "He gave me a lap dance the other day and it was great."

Next, a shirtless photo of Nick Jonas, 24, popped up next to Lautner.

"Nick played my brother on the show so it's confusing to me in my head but, OK, I'll go with Nick," Michele said. "Sorry, Taylor."

RELATED: Lea Michele Loves Spanx

DeGeneres went on to tease her with 13 more Hollywood hunks: Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Michael B. Jordan, Jared Haibon from The Bachelor, Bruno Mars, Tom Hiddleston, Scott Eastwood, NBA star Blake Griffin, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, and Zac Efron, all of whom were received with enthusiasm by Michele—to varying degrees.

When asked about Hiddleston, 35, Michele proceeded with caution. "He's got too much going on. I can't get with that," she said, referring to his recent split from Taylor Swift. But when Swift's other ex, Harris, appeared onscreen, Michele was a bit more open.

RELATED: Lea Michele Perfects Her Yoga Pose with Former Glee Co-Star Becca Tobin

Find out who Michele chose in the end, and tune in today to watch the rest of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.