Lea Michele Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Short-Shorts in L.A.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Rita Kokshanian
May 04, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Looks like all those workouts are paying off, Lea Michele. The star was spotted embracing Los Angeles's warm temps on Tuesday, and she did it in a pair of denim cut-offs that perfectly showcased her long, toned legs. 

The 29-year-old paired her short-shorts with a bohemian-inspired black-and-white printed blouse, finishing her outfit with flat Sol Sana slides ($85, zappos.com), black sunnies, a white tote, and a top knot. Michele was headed to West Hollywood's Gracias Madre, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in vegan fare. Hey, you don't get a body like that eating burgers and fries. 

Of course, it's not only her healthy diet that gives the Glee actress her toned bod. Michele is also a big fan of getting sweaty, a fact she proves with each and every #fitspo-inducing 'gram she posts. Check out some of her best fitness and health Instagrams here. 

