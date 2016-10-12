The Sexiest Celebrity Belfies of All Time 

Hollywood officially has the belfie bug. Kim Kardashian West is credited with starting the cheeky pose, and Jennifer Lopez drew comparisons to the sexy star when she took a mirror selfie in bed last year, showing off her assets in a low-cut black one-piece.

#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Lea Michele is definitely a J.Lo fan, as she's shared several steamy snaps in a very similar pose, giving Jenny from the Block a run for her money. Last year, the Scream Queens star rocked a strappy black one-piece that cut high on her hip, showing off a well-placed tattoo. Seated on an all-white bed, she sat back on her heels as she ran a hand through her hair, putting a slight rendition on J.Lo’s sexy pose.

NYC// Sunday bed series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Nov 6, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

The snap is a part of Michele’s "Bed Series," which she started in 2016 and has recently revived. Never one to shy away from showing off her killer bod (and body confidence), we've seen the Glee alum pose in black lingerie and most recently she went topless, wearing just a pair of panties in one photo and boyfriend jeans in the other.

NYC// Bed series 2 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

NYC// bed series A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 22, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

NYC ☕️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:38am PDT

Bed Series // Happy A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.