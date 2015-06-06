Snag Lea Michele's Recipe for Happiness

If Lea Michele was moving a tad slower than usual on the red carpet at the Step Up Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday night, she had a good excuse. "I just got back from a wellness retreat! Oh my god I went on this called the Ranch in Malibu and we went on 12-mile hikes every single day for four hours," she shared at the event. "I can’t even walk but it was the most amazing thing ever so I’m full-on wellness right now!”

Not that Michele, who attended the retreat with her BFF, her friend's fiancé and her own boyfriend, is used to bumming around anyway. The Glee actress, looking svelte and happy in a slim Preen dress and Christian Louboutin heels, relieves anxiety through running, "or a glass of wine—in the right amount," she added giggling. Marathon hiking notwithstanding, her goals for happiness were both aspirational and doable: "Oh my god, being with my family and cooking, both together make me so happy—anything with pasta and a red sauce," Michele said. Sign us up.

Likewise, honoree of the evening Elizabeth Banks was also staying active lately. After directing her megahit Pitch Perfect 2, Banks is back on screen this month with the indie Love & Mercy. Looking lovely in a Giambattista Valli frock and Brian Atwood heels, Banks somehow managed to find time for a new look. "I actually got my hair cut this morning so I’m rocking my brand-new very immediately cut lob," Banks told InStyle. "The woman who did all the hair in Pitch Perfect 2 cuts my hair.”

Aside from self-improvement, the ladies, who were joined also by Julie Bowen and Felicity Huffman on the carpet, was there to support Step Up of course— the organization provides mentorship and other methods of support for young girls. Banks stated her reason for supporting the charity simply. She said: "I was a latchkey kid growing up, I needed after-school programs and I needed mentoring and I love the notion that so many of the girls that are in the program are getting a place to be safe and be supported during very dangerous after-school hours.”

