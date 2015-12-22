Is Harry Styles Set to Star on Scream Queens? Let Lea Michele Explain
Nick Jonas may have helped amp up the hunk factor on the first season of Scream Queens, but Lea Michele's heart is already aflutter at the thought of the crooners who might join Season 2. Michele, who portrayed the scheming Hester on the show, enjoyed working with co-stars like Emma Roberts as well as guests like Ariana Grande and Jonas.
“Nick was so funny on the show this year. Obviously, Ariana is hilarious. Ariana is such a great actress. Nick was just so funny with that Joaquin Phoenix beard. He’s walking around saying everyone thought he was Joaquin Phoenix. So funny,” she tells InStyle. And though the Season 1 cameos were enough reason for us all to tune in, expect Season 2 to reach new, frighteningly entertaining heights.
Michele, who adds that the first run “happened so fast,” explains that co-creator Ryan Murphy’s “probably amazing” new plot line (and killer) could potentially involve one her biggest celebrity crushes. “I also heard a rumor that he may, I don’t know if this is true, but he said at a press thing recently that he is talking to a male pop star to come for next year,” she says.
“If it’s Harry Styles, everybody better calm down," Michele says. "I love One Direction. Everybody knows this. I’m also thinking that he should be in the Wicked movie. He’s our modern day Mick Jagger.”
One Directioners, it’s true—Harry’s been claimed.