Lea Michele’s Wow Eyelashes: Get the Look

What’s the secret behind Lea Michele’s amazing eyelashes? The Glee star's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin Tweeted her insider info this week: “Latest obsession-Lash Lacquer by Hourglass. Why? Just check out the lovely @msleamichele's INSANE lashes from last night!” Hourglass's Film Noir Lash Lacquer product launched in July as the first of its kind to use a paintbrush applicator instead of the traditional wand, giving lashes a glossy finish when layered over mascara. “It adds a different dimension to lashes and a super sexy element to any eye makeup,” Goodwin says. “Plus, I love the way it photographs so it's perfect for the red carpet." We couldn’t agree more! Pick up yours for $28 at Sephora.com.

Plus, check out Lea Michele's beauty transformation in the gallery.