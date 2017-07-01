Lea Michele Perfects Her Downward Dog on a Paddleboard in Maui

Lea Michele continues to live her best life during a Hawaiian girls getaway complete with bikinis, hula dance lessons, and, now, downward-facing dog.

The Glee alum, who gave us major cabin fever this week with a slew of photos from her stay in paradise, decided her Maui vacay was a great time to perfect her yoga moves—all while balancing on a paddleboard, of course.

VIDEO: Lea Michele Says She’s “Never Eaten Fast Food"

On Friday, the Scream Queens star was swimsuit babe goals in a turquoise one-piece that featured sexy high-cut sides and the carpe diem phrase "Vacay all day." Apart from her Baywatch-inspired suit, Michele proved that anything we can do, she can do better, as she somehow managed to hold a downward dog yoga pose while paddleboarding through choppy waves.

BACKGRID

While we try to wrap our heads around Michele's oceanside yoga feat, we have to give kudos to the actress's dedication to fitness.

Vacay all day, indeed!