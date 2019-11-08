Lea Michele Is Kicking Off the Holiday Season with a New Haircut

Image zoom Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

November marks the official start of the holiday season. But just because it's the time for giving, doesn't mean you can't treat yourself first. Before you start hunting for the perfect gifts for your nearest and dearest, booking a hair appointment for a fresh cut and color will help you to feel great and enter the most joyous (and busiest) time of the year care-free. And of course, with great hair — which is exactly how celebs are kicking off the party season.

Case in point: Lea Michele's prep for her performance at Kohl's pre-holiday pop-up party in N.Y.C. included shedding a few inches of hair. The actress and singer debuted a blunt, mid-length cut at the event, which she wore in a cute half-up half-down style, complete with some loose waves and a festive black velvet bow.

According to Michele's Instagram, her new look came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and founder of The Beachweaver Co., Sarah Potempa, who also posted a play-by-play of the the star's cut on her Instagram stories. Michele, who's a fan of waist-length loose waves, had the stylist trim four inches off of her ends, giving her a fresh blunt mid-length cut.

And as if that bow Michele wore to perform a song from her new album Christmas in the City isn't enough holiday hair inspiration, the velvet knotted headband she wore in her selfie debuting the cut would also look amazing with a ton of party hairstyles.

Michele's new look is just the pre-game to holiday hair inspiration. We predict there are going to be so many more gorgeous looks coming in the next weeks that you'll want to try.