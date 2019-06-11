Lea Michele Just Cut All of Her Hair Off Into a Lob

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty Images

It looks like summer 2019 is going to be stacked with major celebrity hair changes. The season hasn't even officially started yet, and already Ciara got a choppy pixie, Kaia Gerber cut her hair off into a bob, and Rose Byrne went platinum blonde.

Lea Michele is the latest star to dramatically switch up their hair ahead of the warm weather. She shared a selfie on Instagram revealing a new lob, crediting celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko for the short cut.

From the looks of Michele's fresh cut, Polko took several inches off of the star's long hair, giving her a blunt lob that hits just below the collarbone. She styled her new look in loose, beachy waves with a center part.

Together with the "sunlight" blonde highlights Michele got back in March, her new look gives off our ideal summer vibe: OOO and carefree.

The bob might be the most popular hair trend of 2019, but Michele's lob is an example that there's other equally amazing short cut options out there.