Lea Michele Kicks off 30th Birthday With Blueberry Cheesecake—Get the Recipe Here

Happy birthday to a woman with one of the most beautiful voices in Hollywood: Lea Michele! The Scream Queens actress kicked off her birthday festivities last week with a visit to the Japanese eatery Roku in West Hollywood with her besties in tow. On the menu we’re sure were ample amounts of sushi, cocktails, and other savory delights, but her dessert spread is what we’re really bummed we missed out on. In lieu of a traditional cake, Michele made her birthday wish while blowing out epic sparklers amongst a spread of assorted desserts.

So what sweet treat is good enough for a superstar like Michele to ring in the big 3-0 with? The blueberry cheesecake with blueberry compote and homemade lemon curd, and we’ve got the recipe from Roku's pastry chef Juan Sanchez here.

Make a wish.. ✨

Blueberry Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS

Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup sugar

Filling:

1 1/2 pounds cream cheese

10 oz. creme fraiche

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

4 eggs

1 cup blueberry compote

Topping:

2 cups creme fraiche

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

Blueberry Compote:

2 1/2 pints fresh blueberries, divided

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

2 oz. berry liquor

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Make the crust: Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until thoroughly combined. Put the mix in a springform cake pan and press into the base of the pan. Bake for 5 minutes. Make the filling: Put all ingredients in a food processor until well mixed and pour over the baked crust. Bake for 45 minutes. Let it cool for a few hours or overnight. Make the topping: Mix all ingredients with a stand or hand mixer at high speed until well-mixed. With an offset spatula, spread it over the top of the cake. Make the blueberry filling: In a saucepan, combine the 1 pint of blueberries, sugar, water, and berry liquor and boil for 15 minutes. Toss with the remaining fresh berries and spoon over the cheescake.