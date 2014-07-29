Lea Michele to Guest-Star on Sons of Anarchy—as a Truck Stop Waitress

Rachel Berry is leaving Broadway and heading to a truck stop!

Glee star Lea Michele is filming a guest spot as Gertie, a truck stop waitress and single mom on the upcoming season of one of her favorite shows, Sons of Anarchy. Series creator Kurt Sutter teased fans at Comic-Con with news of an unexpected guest star, but let Michele announce her new role with a tweet:

Sons of Anarchy’s new season debuts Sept. 9 but Michele's role won't pop up until Episode 6 (Glee fans, set your DVRs to Oct. 14!). Michele is currently on set and shooting her scenes with matriarch of the SOA clan, Katey Sagal.

