Lea Michele: From Geek to Glam

We're used to seeing her in pleated skirts and button-down shirts (why risk getting slushie stains on something cute?) in her role as Rachel Berry on the Fox hit Glee, but in real life Lea Michele has got killer style. She's even landed on our Look of the Day list twice (for pulling off a body-con bandage dress from Zac Posen and getting edgy in motocross jeans). Still, we did a double take when Michele vamped up the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon in a strapless leather Shosana L dress from Theory. The dress won't arrive in stores until the end of November, but we hear that customers can call their local Theory store to pre-order.

Shosana L leather dress, Theory, $495; theory.com for stores.

—Bronwyn Barnes