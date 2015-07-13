Scream Queens Lea Michele and Emma Roberts Talk On-Set Female Bonding and Their "Protector"

Although they're still in their 20s, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts have established themselves as veteran TV stars. But there's still a lot they can learn from women with even longer Hollywood careers—and that's something that was clear to them while working with Jamie Lee Curtis on the upcoming Fox horror-comedy anthology series​ Scream Queens.

"She's amazing. She brought us like gifts. She brought us all these little parasols, and she brought me some books," Roberts says of Curtis.

"She's got books, juices, rings," Michele tells InStyle. "But more than that ... she's like the main structure that just keeps everything together."

One example of their "den mother" looking out for them was when the duo tried out the Scream Queens Mega Drop theme ride with their co-stars at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Curtis "stood in front of all the cameras, and she was like, 'This is not a flattering photo for these women,'" Michele says.

As for Curtis, she cites her experience as a mother as the force behind her taking the young actresses under her wing. "I'm 56 years old. I have a 28-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son ... Believe me, I'm going to nest with my little birds," she explains. "The first day we did."

"She's like our protector. And I really love that," Michele says. "I feel like being a part of a show and having someone that does that for us, it's unbelievable. And she's f—ing Jamie Lee Curtis. So there's that."

