Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith Say Goodbye to Glee!

There are some big changes happening on the Glee set! Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) and Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) will be among the characters who graduate at the end of the fall’s upcoming third season, co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "We always knew we'd graduate in real time. It's all part of the plan and it's all good! It's going to make Season 3 amazing!!!" Michele Tweeted. The three regulars aren't the only ones who won't return for Season 4, but Glee fans will have to wait until the show's September 20th premiere to find out who else is graduating.

Will you miss Rachel, Kurt and Finn? Who should be William McKinley High's newest students? Discuss in the comments!

MORE GLEE NEWS!• Gwyneth Paltrow's Return• Chord Overstreet Models!• Fitness Secrets from the Glee Set