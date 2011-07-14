Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Cory Monteith Say Goodbye to Glee!

Getty Images (3)
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 14, 2011 @ 10:25 am

There are some big changes happening on the Glee set! Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) and Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) will be among the characters who graduate at the end of the fall’s upcoming third season, co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "We always knew we'd graduate in real time. It's all part of the plan and it's all good! It's going to make Season 3 amazing!!!" Michele Tweeted. The three regulars aren't the only ones who won't return for Season 4, but Glee fans will have to wait until the show's September 20th premiere to find out who else is graduating.

Will you miss Rachel, Kurt and Finn? Who should be William McKinley High's newest students? Discuss in the comments!

MORE GLEE NEWS!Gwyneth Paltrow's ReturnChord Overstreet Models!Fitness Secrets from the Glee Set

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!