Lea Michele Turns 31! See Her Best Bikini Instagrams

leamichele/instagram
Meredith Lepore
Aug 29, 2017 @ 7:45 am

We're wishing Lea Michele a happy 31st birthday! After wrapping up her six-year run on the hit Fox series Glee, the multitalented star has taken on totally new roles in the shows Scream Queens and The Mayor, which premieres on Oct. 3 on ABC.

On top of her busy schedule, Michele gives her fans a glimpse into her glam life on Instagram. And though she loves the platform, she says she works to avoid reading negative comments. "Social media opens the door to your life, so everyone thinks they know you. I’m extremely open with my fans, and I love sharing. At the same time, being a celebrity is weird," she said in InStyle's September 2015 issue. "The comments can be brutal; there is no understanding that I am a real person, not just a character. Thankfully, I have a strong backbone."

One thing we can't get enough of from her feed? All the gorgeous bikini photos she shares! In honor of her birthday today, take a look at her cutest bikini snaps from Instagram, and watch more in the video above. Happy birthday, Lea!

TGIF looking forward to a fun weekend!

We were born for this. @switchboutique 🌴👯🌺

🍑

🍑

Bom Bidi Bom 🍑

A toast to a beautiful friendship and to the ones we love... ❤️

HAPPY JULY! 💦

J U N E 1 ✨

👙

COCONUTS // 😎

🌴🌵🌺

The most beautiful day.. 🌺☀️

What an amazing week in Mexico... ❤️ New day. New year. #Bringit2014

#Coachella2015 @hannahluxdavis 🌵🍉🌴👙✌🏻️

#HAWAII 🌴🌴🌴

Boat ride around the Amalfi coast! 🇮🇹

🌸🌴

❤️🌴

Let's do this 2015! ❤️

Last look at paradise! ☀🌴😎🍹🍍

Tropical paradise! @garzablancapvr #Mexico ❤️

#Mexico (photo cred by @jacquelinemiller_)

Italy 🇮🇹❤️💋

❤️🌴

