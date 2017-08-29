Lea Michele Turns 31! See Her Best Bikini Instagrams

We're wishing Lea Michele a happy 31st birthday! After wrapping up her six-year run on the hit Fox series Glee, the multitalented star has taken on totally new roles in the shows Scream Queens and The Mayor, which premieres on Oct. 3 on ABC.

On top of her busy schedule, Michele gives her fans a glimpse into her glam life on Instagram. And though she loves the platform, she says she works to avoid reading negative comments. "Social media opens the door to your life, so everyone thinks they know you. I’m extremely open with my fans, and I love sharing. At the same time, being a celebrity is weird," she said in InStyle's September 2015 issue. "The comments can be brutal; there is no understanding that I am a real person, not just a character. Thankfully, I have a strong backbone."

One thing we can't get enough of from her feed? All the gorgeous bikini photos she shares! In honor of her birthday today, take a look at her cutest bikini snaps from Instagram, and watch more in the video above. Happy birthday, Lea!

TGIF looking forward to a fun weekend! A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

I never want this vacation to end.. but so grateful to be able to have this time in the sun with these amazing ladies @switchboutique @juliaswitch @liabarenfeld 💓✨🌊 till next time Maui! ✌🏻💛 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

We were born for this. @switchboutique 🌴👯🌺 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

🍑 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

🍑 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Bom Bidi Bom 🍑 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

A toast to a beautiful friendship and to the ones we love... ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 11, 2016 at 5:29pm PDT

HAPPY JULY! 💦 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 1, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

J U N E 1 ✨ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jun 1, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

👙 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on May 30, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

COCONUTS // 😎 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on May 29, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT

🌴🌵🌺 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Apr 16, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

The most beautiful day.. 🌺☀️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Mar 19, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

Taking in the moment and soaking up the sun and fresh air before these next few incredibly exciting days to come! ☀️🌴💦 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Sep 19, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

Spending my #YouFirstSummer in the ☀️ with these bad boys 😉 September is almost here and so is #YouFirst! I've been looking at your posts and I'm loving them all ❤️ Can't wait to share You First with all of you!! A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 10, 2015 at 11:02am PDT

What an amazing week in Mexico... ❤️ New day. New year. #Bringit2014 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 3, 2014 at 6:32pm PST

#Coachella2015 @hannahluxdavis 🌵🍉🌴👙✌🏻️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Apr 11, 2015 at 8:00pm PDT

#HAWAII 🌴🌴🌴 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jun 7, 2014 at 2:20pm PDT

Boat ride around the Amalfi coast! 🇮🇹 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 21, 2014 at 2:04am PDT

🌸🌴 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 2, 2015 at 12:39pm PST

❤️🌴 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 1, 2015 at 10:23am PST

Let's do this 2015! ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jan 1, 2015 at 8:49am PST

Last look at paradise! ☀🌴😎🍹🍍 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 8, 2013 at 5:29pm PDT

Tropical paradise! @garzablancapvr #Mexico ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Sep 1, 2014 at 5:38pm PDT

#Mexico (photo cred by @jacquelinemiller_) A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jun 25, 2014 at 5:56pm PDT

Italy 🇮🇹❤️💋 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 18, 2014 at 9:22am PDT