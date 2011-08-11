Lea Michele and Diane Kruger Celebrate Summer With InStyle

Last night InStyle threw its annual Summer Soiree! "Had so much fun at the InStyle party tonight! Saw my girl @KChenoweth!!" tweeted Lea Michele, who stunned in a black Alberta Ferretti halter dress. Michele caught up with Diane Kruger, who worked a playful menswear look by Jason Wu. "I'm really glad I wore a tuxedo jacket because it's freezing tonight! I wanted to be able to dance and enjoy myself," Kruger said of her outfit. Guests like Cat Deeley, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Trachtenberg and Jennifer Love Hewitt mugged for the photo booth and sipped champagne at the outdoor bash. Click through the gallery for more photos from the event!

— Caitlin Petreycik with reporting by Lindzi Scharf