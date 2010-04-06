LC's Hair Secret, The Obamas Love Bieber, and More!

Image zoom Roger L. Wollenberg/ABACAUSA; Courtesy of Coca Cola; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Courtesy of Amazon; Wenn

1. Michelle and Malia Obama bust a move to Justin Bieber's "Baby." [TheFabLife.com]

2. Diet Coke gets a chic makeover from Karl Lagerfeld. [HuffingtonPost.com]

3. Lauren Conrad's big hair secret? Her long locks are extensions! [People.com]

4. Makeup artist Carmindy shows us how to get beautiful in her new book. [StyleList.com]

5. Ugly Betty crosses the pond for an episode in London. [InStyle.co.uk]

6. Watch the Glee cast sing "Don't Stop Believin'" at the White House. [EW.com]