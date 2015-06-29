LBDs Rule the 2015 BET Awards Red Carpet

Sometimes the classics just don't miss. LBDs (as in Long Black Dresses) were all the rage on the 2015 BET Awards, and the look was led by no other than Nicki Minaj (top) Clad in a curve-hugging, zip up long gown with lace detail, Minaj was every bit the fashion winner (and music winner too—she took home the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award).

Gabrielle Union in Halston Heritage with an Edie Parker clutch. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Apparently Gabrielle Union (above) in a sparkling halter neck black dress with cut-out details at the side, also had the noir shade in mind. And as they say, three's a trend. Then Janelle Monae (below), who performed at the awards, walked the carpet in a dramatic black dress with black embroidered cape. Far from basic, Monae amped up the dramatic look with an equally attention-grabbing braid. Elsa has nothing on this 'do.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

