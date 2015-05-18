Laverne Cox Explains Why Dress Fittings Bring Her to Tears

As a leading advocate of LGBT rights, Laverne Cox knows how to stand up to the toughest of critics. But despite how strong the Orange Is the New Black star may be, she has one very understandable weakness: fashion.

The actress put her most stylish foot forward (adorned with a custom-designed shoe) at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards last night where she wowed fans in a sparkly Marc Bouwer dress covered in Australian crystals. The frock was so stunning that it stirred up Cox’s emotions. “During the fitting last week, Marc was like, ‘I’m going to reveal the dress.’ And he reveals the dress and I start tearing up,” she told InStyle.

This wasn’t the first time fashion made her eyes water. “During the Emmy fitting last year, I was doing a fitting and I started crying. It was my first Emmys and I was in this beautiful white dress. So yeah, I cried." So why did the leading lady love her Billboard look so much? “I think it just feels so opulent. It feels so whimsical. It feels like it has a little bit of '70s, but it’s, like, modern. I feel like a rock star, but I feel glamorous. It’s sexy, but it’s not ostentatious.”

—With reporting by Carita Rizzo