The Sexy Cutout Dress That Made Laverne Cox Say, "Let's Go For It!"

Perhaps it’s the khaki duds she’s forced to sport as Sophia Burset on Orange Is the New Black, but whatever the reason, Laverne Cox has recently elevated her style to new, jaw-dropping levels. Earlier this week, the actress briefly debuted freshly cut bangs for a series of TV appearances. And despite how nicely the ‘do complemented Cox’s features, it was her look at amfAR’s sixth annual Inspiration Gala in New York last night that really wowed us.

The beauty—who is celebrated not only for her acting talent but also her staunch support of the LGBT community and stars like Caitlyn Jenner—stepped onto the red carpet in a black Michael Costello dress, studded black Christian Louboutin pumps, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Sure, she may have kept it simple in the dark hue, but the sleeveless frock featured a thigh-high slit and deep-V cutouts that showcased her usually covered-up assets.

RELATED: Laverne Cox Will Be Madame Tussaud's First Transgender Wax Figure

“I like to mix it up, you know? My stylist, Christina Pacelli, pulled a bunch of looks and we tried this on,” Cox told InStyle. “It was just like, ‘Yes!’ I think you ideally want to have that moment, like, a ‘yes!’ moment when you try something on, you’re like, ‘yes!’” So was this her first choice for the evening? “I was kind of nervous about the cutouts because it’s a little sexified, and I’ve never shown this much skin, I don’t think, on the carpet. So I was nervous about all that. But, I was like, ‘Let’s go for it!’”

RELATED: Laverne Cox's No-Makeup Selfie Will Make You Want to Wash Your Face Right Now